Will Smith praises Auckland high school's Fresh Prince inspired dance - 'NEW ZEALAND Turnin' Up!'

Former Fresh Prince of Bell Air actor Will Smith reposted footage of students from Manurewa High School performing a 90s inspired routine at the Hip Hop Mega Schools Street Dance Competition on his social media pages.

"NEW ZEALAND Turnin' Up! Shout out to the Rewa All Stars…this piece is HOT!!," he said in his caption.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star has 76 million followers on Facebook and 6.7 million followers on Instagram.

The viral footage was viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Facebook alone with this push generating over one million views.

Manurewa High School was placed second place at the competition, while MAGS Megacrew from Mt Albert Grammar took out the top spot.