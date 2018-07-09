 

'Smiling and healthy' - Thai cave rescue boys doing well and in good spirits but face up to a week in hospital

Associated Press

"Everyone is safe." With those three words posted on Facebook the daring rescue mission to extricate 12 boys and their soccer coach from the treacherous confines of a flooded cave in Thailand came to a close overnight — a gruelling 18-day ordeal that claimed the life of an experienced diver and riveted people worldwide.

Jedsada Chokdumrongsuk, center, permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry, speaks during a press conference at a hospital in Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Thai health official says rescued boys will be staying in hospital at least seven days. The Thai public health official said the eight boys rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand are in “high spirits” and have strong immune systems because they are soccer players. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Jedsada Chokdumrongsuk, center, permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry, speaks during a press conference at a hospital in Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Source: Associated Press

The eight boys brought out by divers on Monday and Tuesday were doing well and were in good spirits, a senior health official said.

Overnight, the final four boys were brought out, along with their coach.

They were given a treat on Tuesday: bread with chocolate spread that they had requested.

Acting Governor Narongsak Ostanakorn thanked the Thai people and the government their support.
Source: Breakfast

Jedsada Chokdumrongsuk, permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry, said the first four boys rescued were now able to eat normal food, though they couldn't yet take the spicy dishes favored by many Thais.

The rescue mission which spanned days was a success after everyone was rescued.
Source: 1 NEWS

Two of the boys possibly have a lung infection but all eight are generally "healthy and smiling," he said.

"The kids are footballers, so they have high immune systems," Jedsada told a news conference. "Everyone is in high spirits and is happy to get out. But we will have a psychiatrist evaluate them."

1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs from Chiang Rai, Thailand, following the successful completion of the rescue.
Source: Breakfast

It could be at least a week before they can be released from the hospital, he said.

For now the boys were being kept in isolation to try to keep them safe from infections by outsiders.

But family members have seen at least some of the boys from behind a glass barrier.

It was clear doctors were taking a cautious approach. Jedsada said they were uncertain what type of infections the boys could face "because we have never experienced this kind of issue from a deep cave."

If medical tests show no dangers after another two days, parents will be able to enter the isolation area dressed in sterilised clothing, staying two metres away from the boys, said another public health official, Tosthep Bunthong.

John Tangkitcharoenthawon, a local village chairman, was bursting with happiness over the successful rescue.
"If this place had a roof, the morale has gone straight through it," he said.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, speaking Tuesday before the final rescue was completed, said the boys were given an anti-anxiety medication to help with their perilous removal from the cave.

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Ambulances transport boys rescued from Tham Luang Nang Non cave to hospital on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

Ambulances transport boys rescued from Tham Luang Nang Non cave to hospital on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand.

Source: Getty

Asked at a news conference in Bangkok if the boys had been sedated, Prayuth said: "Who would chloroform them? If they're chloroformed, how could they come out? It's called anxiolytic, something to make them not excited, not stressed."

Prayuth said the Tham Luang cave would be closed for some time to make it safe for visitors.

The plight of the boys and their coach captivated much of the world — from the heart-sinking news that they were missing, to the first flickering video of the huddle of anxious yet smiling boys when they were found by a pair of British divers 10 days later.

They were trapped in the sprawling Tham Luang cave on June 23, when it became flooded by monsoon rains as they were exploring it after soccer practice.

