'Smile, you're on camera' - cops believe Maryland newspaper shooter sent creepy letter to journalist he'd harassed

Police say they believe a man charged with killing five people in a Maryland newsroom sent a card to a journalist he harassed for years.

Norfolk, Virginia, police spokesman Daniel Hudson says the card arrived Thursday at The Virginian-Pilot. It was not signed, but police believe Jarrod Ramos sent it.

Eric Hartley, an editor at the Pilot, told The Associated Press in an email that the envelope was postmarked June 28 and addressed to him. Hartley said police told him it contained a CD and a card with a statement along the lines of, "Smile, you're on camera. It's your big day, and all eyes are on you."