What a smile! Adorable new photo of Prince George released to mark fifth birthday

Who doesn't like birthdays?

Britain's Prince George poses for a picture following the christening of his brother Prince Louis, at Clarence House in London. Source: Associated Press

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate have released a new photo of their son Prince George to mark his fifth birthday.

The photo shows George grinning in the garden of Clarence House after the christening of his younger brother Prince Louis on July 9.

George is third in line for the British throne. His grandfather, Prince Charles, is heir to the throne and his father William comes next.