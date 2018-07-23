 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

World


What a smile! Adorable new photo of Prince George released to mark fifth birthday

share

Source:

Associated Press

Who doesn't like birthdays?

Britain's Prince George poses for a picture following the christening of his brother Prince Louis, at Clarence House in London.

Source: Associated Press

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate have released a new photo of their son Prince George to mark his fifth birthday.

The photo shows George grinning in the garden of Clarence House after the christening of his younger brother Prince Louis on July 9.

George is third in line for the British throne. His grandfather, Prince Charles, is heir to the throne and his father William comes next.

George has seemed increasingly self-assured in public this year, serving as a page boy at Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in May at Windsor Castle and making several other appearances.

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Kurt Baker gets his pass away. NZ v France Quarter Final. Rugby World Cup Sevens. AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA. Saturday 21 July 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens to face flying Fijians in World Cup Sevens semi-final

01:48
2
The UN may send a special investigator to New Zealand to find out what's going on.

United Nations slams treatment of woman in NZ Family Court system as 'shocking'


3

Live stream: Breakfast

00:46
4
Guy Heveldt broke down NZ's impressive numbers from San Francisco.

'Complete and utter domination' – the stats behind the Black Ferns sevens' historic World Cup triumph

5
Kearney isn't thinking about his future amid speculation of the club moving into new ownership.

'They turn the momentum of the game' - Warriors coach Stephen Kearney slams NRL for current state of refereeing after loss

Kurt Baker gets his pass away. NZ v France Quarter Final. Rugby World Cup Sevens. AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA. Saturday 21 July 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens to face flying Fijians in World Cup Sevens semi-final

Keep up to date with our live updates of the final day of the RWC Sevens in San Francisco.

01:52
The Government's waste levy charge could be increased, and a plastic bag ban is being considered.

Conservation Minister signals ban on single-use plastic bags

Eugenie Sage says there will be a consultation document coming out in the near future.

01:48
The march coincided with the opening of a new $25 million Taramakau Bridge south of Greymouth.

Thousands of West Coasters protest against Government's 'anti-mining' position

The march coincided with the opening of a new $25 million Taramakau Bridge south of Greymouth.

01:48
The UN may send a special investigator to New Zealand to find out what's going on.

United Nations slams treatment of woman in NZ Family Court system as 'shocking'

Our equal opportunities commissioner is taking to the world stage to tackle family violence.

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.