Small plane's bumpy crash landing in Mojave Desert filmed from inside the aircraft

The frightening moment a pilot and his wife was crash-landed their plane in the Mojave Desert in the US has been captured on camera from inside the aircraft.

Pilot, Mark Dilullo and his wife were travelling from Needles to Chino on July 1 when the Beechcraft Sundowner lost fuel and Mr Dilullo knew he had to land the plane within minutes, according to news website CBS LA.

Mr Dilullo owns an aviation maintanance company and was testing out recent maintenance when the crash occurred.

Mr Dilullo's wife started the camera rolling as they came in for the crash landing.

"I said, hey, we're gonna have to land in the desert, she said 'I don't want to'. Then I said that the engine was gonna quit and we're not going to have a choice," says Mr Dilullo.

"I’m pretty sure what I said was, 'I’m not up to walking home, and I don’t want to spend the night here,'" says Mr Dilullo.