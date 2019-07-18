TODAY |

Small plane makes emergency crash landing in shallow, populated US beach

Associated Press
Police in Maryland say the pilot of a small plane told them he was experiencing engine trouble before he made an emergency landing in the shallow ocean waters of a Maryland beach.

News outlets quote Ocean City police as saying in a news release that 23-year-old Trevor H. Deihl took off in his Cessna plane from Reedville, Virginia, yesterday for a flight to the Ocean City Airport.

Police say Deihl told them he was about 1.6 kilometres from shore when he began experiencing engine trouble and glided toward the shallow water for an emergency landing.

Authorities say one person onboard the aircraft was evaluated by paramedics and released.

Police spokeswoman Ashley Miller says Maryland State Police will investigate.

The pilot was 1.6 kilometres from shore when he began experiencing engine trouble in Maryland. Source: Associated Press
