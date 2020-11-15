TODAY |

Small plane crashes into sports field in Sydney

Source:  AAP

An ultra-light aircraft carrying two people has crash-landed in the northern Sydney suburb of Cromer.

The small aircraft's engine cut out above residential houses. Source: Nine

The aircraft lost engine power and glided to land on the oval at Cromer Park, narrowly missing a sporting shed where about a dozen people had gathered.

A 34-year-old man was taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The other man, in his 30s, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken by ambulance to Royal North Shore Hospital.

Fire crews and police are at the scene.

The cause of the crash will be investigated.


