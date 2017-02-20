 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Small plane crashes into New Jersey street, mangling power lines and damaging parked cars

share

Source:

Associated Press

A small plane crashed in a residential neighbourhood in New Jersey overnight, injuring the pilot.

The pilot was the only person aboard and is in hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Source: Associated Press

The pilot of the single-engine 1972 Piper plane was alert and talking after rescuers removed him from the wreckage.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The pilot was the only person aboard the plane.

The plane mangled power lines in the area and damaged some parked vehicles.

But no one on the ground was injured in the crash.

Related

North America

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
Summary: Queen Halaevalu Mata'aho, 90, was brought to New Zealand last week with minor health issues.

Tributes paid after Tongan King's mother passes away in Auckland

00:16
2

Video: Adele all smiles as she lands in Sydney with her young son ahead of sold out shows in Australia, NZ

00:53
3
People in Sweden have been scratching their heads over the US President's comments.

'What has he been smoking?' - Swedes ridicule President Trump's suggestion of major Scandinavian terror incident

00:12
4
Emergency services were called to the scene around 8.30am

Delays after crash on Auckland's Southern motorway

00:08
5
World rugby is mourning the loss of the Wallabies and Brumbies lock, who died aged just 37.

'He was a big man with a soft heart' - Rugby community mourns loss of Wallabies' 'enforcer' Dan Vickerman

02:07

Should NZ have pavement lights to stop smartphone zombies from walking into traffic?

You're texting with your head down. So should you be warned you're in danger?

00:54
1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

What would the benefits be of a merger of the Mana, Maori parties?

1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

01:53
There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

Kiwi lamb rebranding a possible sign of things to come in post-Brexit trade war

There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

02:36
Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.

Good Sorts: 'They've taken over my life' – the Auckland woman sharing the joy of butterflies

Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.


02:15
Good teaching, mentoring and hard work is helping 300 students thrive.

'We can be what we want to be' - programme helps Auckland Pacific Island students excel at science

Tangaroa College is seeing 94 per cent pass rates for its level three students.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ