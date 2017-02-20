Small plane crashes into New Jersey street, mangling power lines and damaging parked cars

Source:Associated Press
A small plane crashed in a residential neighbourhood in New Jersey overnight, injuring the pilot.
The pilot of the single-engine 1972 Piper plane was alert and talking after rescuers removed him from the wreckage.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The pilot was the only person aboard the plane.
The plane mangled power lines in the area and damaged some parked vehicles.
But no one on the ground was injured in the crash.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news