Slovenian woman jailed after sawing off own hand in attempted insurance scam

A woman in Slovenia who sawed off her own hand has been jailed for two years for her part in an attempted insurance scam.

Julija Adlesic, 22, was found guilty of sawing off her left hand above the wrist one year after taking out five insurance policies in the capital, Ljubljana, the BBC reports.

She stood to gain more than €1m (NZ$1.7 million) in insurance payouts had she been successful.

Adlesic claimed the 2019 incident occurred while she was sawing branches.

According to Sky News, the woman told the court, "No one wants to be crippled. My youth has been destroyed. I lost my hand at the age of 20. Only I know how it happened."

The court found she and her partner had arrived at the hospital without the severed hand, which had been deliberately left behind. It was found in time and reattached.

Prosecutors told the court how Adlesic's partner had searched online about artificial hands several days before the incident.