Slovakia prepares to test entire population aged 10 to 65 for Covid-19

Source:  Associated Press

Slovakia has started a trial as part of plan to test almost the entire population for the coronavirus amid a record surge in infections.

Shania Dod collects a sample at a United Memorial Medical Centre Covid-19 testing site. Source: Associated Press

Prime Minister Igor Matovic said that health authorities have acquired 13 million rapid antigen tests for the mass testing of people aged between 10 and 65.

The trials will be carried out from Friday till Sunday in the four hardest hit counties.

The testing is set to continue in the rest of the country in the following two weekends.

Testing is on a voluntary basis and free of charge, and being performed with help from the military.

Antigen tests are less accurate than PCR tests, which are considered the gold standard but have the advantage of producing faster results.

The nation of 5.4 million has been facing a record spike with the number of confirmed positive cases in one day setting a new record of 2,581 on Friday.

The previous record of 2,202 was set two days earlier.

Authorities have conducted a relatively low number of tests compared with other European countries, 13,369 on Friday.

The country has a total of 37,911 confirmed cases while 134 people have died.

