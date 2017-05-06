 

Skydiver left dangling under a plane for an hour walks away uninjured

As the plane came to land, at its slowest speed, the skydiver was dragged for 200 metres.
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:20
2
He may not be as clinical with his punches as his brother, but John showed early he has the same aggression in the ring as him.

LIVE: John Parker ignites WBO title fight night in Manukau with wild haymakers and a dominant unanimous decision win

00:31
3
The Eta Aquarid meteor shower was captured by Kiwi star-gazers across country early this morning.

Watch: Kiwi captures stunning meteor streaking across Wellington night sky

4

New Zealand in prime position for stunning meteor shower - but what's the best time to watch?

00:45
5

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

00:41
Erin Molan has denied a romantic relationship with Anthony Bell.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.


 
