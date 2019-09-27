TODAY |

Skydiver dies after hitting truck, crashing into California highway

Associated Press
Officials say a skydiver has died after hitting a semitruck and then crashing into a California highway.

The California Highway Patrol tells the Fresno Bee that the 28-year-old woman was parachuting with a group from the Skydive Lodi Parachute Centre.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused her to drift onto the highway, but an onlooker who saw the aftermath reported strong winds in the area.

Her identity hasn't been released.

Authorities responded to the crash on Highway 99 near Lodi Airport, about 145 kilometres east of San Francisco. It shut down several lanes.

The Skydive Lodi Parachute Centre has had numerous fatalities in recent years. FBI agents raided the facility last year, confiscating records and video footage.

Representatives from the parachute centre declined to comment.

