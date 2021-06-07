TODAY |

SkyCity's Adelaide casino facing money laundering investigation

Source:  AAP

Australia’s financial crimes watchdog AUSTRAC has told SkyCity Entertainment its Adelaide casino may be seriously lacking in preventing money laundering.

SkyCity's Adelaide casino. Source: istock.com

The casino operator said potentially serious problems had been found in SkyCity's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing controls.

AUSTRAC will continue to investigate after assessing how high-risk customers were managed at the Adelaide casino in the 2016 and 2019 financial years.

SkyCity said it has not been told what action may be taken.

The regulator has fined companies for not meeting their legal obligations.

SkyCity shares had dropped 4.41 per cent to NZD$3.49 by 1140 AEST.

