Sky News Oz rejects Covid-19 claims after YouTube ban

Sky News Australia says it "expressly rejects" that any of its hosts ever denied the existence of Covid-19, after it was stopped from uploading content to YouTube for seven days.



The one-week suspension by YouTube follows a review of Sky's content for compliance with the platform's policies on Covid-19.



The social media platform has been issuing strikes against anyone uploading content that contains medical misinformation.



In a statement on the Sky News website, the channel acknowledges YouTube's right to enforce its policies and looks forward to continuing posting to its 1.85 million YouTube subscribers shortly.



A Sky News Australia representative said: "We support broad discussion and debate on a wide range of topics and perspectives which is vital to any democracy.



"We take our commitment to meeting editorial and community expectations seriously."



The Sky News Australia YouTube channel has published more than 20,000 videos over the past year.



It says no videos denying Covid-19 were ever published or removed.

