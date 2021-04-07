Sky News Australia has YouTube videos removed over Covid-19 misinformation

Pandemic misinformation broadcast by Sky News Australia is amongst thousands of Australian videos removed from YouTube for code violations.

The YouTube app and YouTube Kids app displayed on an iPhone Source: Associated Press

More than 5000 "dangerous and misleading" videos traced to an Australian IP address were removed from YouTube between February 2020 and March 2021, Google Australia spokeswoman Lucinda Longcroft told a federal parliamentary inquiry on Monday.

Longcroft confirmed the removed material included 23 YouTube videos posted by Sky News Australia.

She said most of the Sky News items were removed due to violations of a Covid-19 misinformation code and two as violations of political integrity.

"They have been permanently deleted," she said.

Over the course of the past 18 months, Google has worked with health authorities around the world to combat false and harmful claims about the pandemic, health treatments and public health measures as well as misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.

Spam, hate and misinformation guidelines are applied equally regardless of who creates the item.

Globally, more than 90 per cent of pandemic misinformation material removed had 100 views or less.