Skis the way to go for one Londoner as city hit with blizzard

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Footage of a Rotorua student viciously kicking another student in the head went viral online yesterday, eliciting widespread outrage, after it was posted on Facebook.
Family of one of the 257 people who died in the 1979 Erebus plane crash on the southern continent said the filming location was "very disrespectful".
The former PM channelled poet James K. Baxter as he finished his speech.
Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career as he bows out after 27 years.
Andrew Saville, Stephen Stuart and all the TVNZ rugby oracles have shaken off the cobwebs and are back to pick this week's winners.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ