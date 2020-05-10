TODAY |

Skier killed in avalanche in Italy on first weekend since easing of lockdown restrictions

Source:  Associated Press

An Italian man was killed by an avalanche overnight near Cortina, in northern Italy, according to the country's alpine rescue service.

Video from the Alpine Rescue Service shows a helicopter used to winch the body from the mountainside. Source: Associated Press

On the first weekend since the easing of strict anti-virus measures, the victim was descending from Tofana Rozes, in the Dolomites, when he decided to take a different route from his brother who was skiing with him.

Halfway down he was hit by an avalanche which dragged him for over 200 metres.

His brother, who was higher up, was unharmed and immediately sounded the alarm and a rescue helicopter was dispatched.

Once the body was found at an altitude of about 2550 metres, the rescuers recovered it and brought it down to Cortina.

