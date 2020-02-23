TODAY |

Sixth person dies from coronavirus in Iran

Source:  Associated Press

Authorities in Iran have reported a sixth death from the new virus that emerged in China.

Medical staff check passengers arriving from Iran in the airport in Najaf, Iraq. Source: Associated Press

The governor of Markazi province told the official IRNA news agency today that tests of a patient who recently died in the central city of Arak was positive for the virus.

Ali Aghazadeh said the person who died was suffering from a heart problem, too.

Yesterday, Iranian health authorities reported a fifth death from the new virus and said the fatality was among 10 new confirmed cases of the virus in Iran.

So far, 28 cases have been confirmed in Iran, including at least five of the six who died. People are being treated for the virus in at least four different cities, including the capital, Tehran, where some pharmacies had already run out of masks and hand sanitizer. Other cities are Qom, Arak and Rasht

World
Middle East
Health
