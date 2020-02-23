Sixth person dies from coronavirus in Iran

Authorities in Iran have reported a sixth death from the new virus that emerged in China.

Medical staff check passengers arriving from Iran in the airport in Najaf, Iraq. Source: Associated Press

The governor of Markazi province told the official IRNA news agency today that tests of a patient who recently died in the central city of Arak was positive for the virus.

Ali Aghazadeh said the person who died was suffering from a heart problem, too.

Yesterday, Iranian health authorities reported a fifth death from the new virus and said the fatality was among 10 new confirmed cases of the virus in Iran.