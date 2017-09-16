Sixth person arrested over London Tube attack

British police have arrested a sixth person in connection with last week's attack on a London Tube train.

Detectives arrested a 17-year-old under the Terrorism Act early Thursday in south London. A search of the property where he was found is underway.

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police Service's Counter Terrorism Command, says a "significant amount of activity" has taken place since a homemade bomb partially detonated during the morning rush hour on September 15 (local time), injuring 30 people.

The attack sparked a manhunt for the perpetrators and prompted the government to briefly raise the national terrorism threat to the highest level.