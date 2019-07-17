TODAY |

Six-year-old girl dies after getting hit with golf ball

Associated Press
More From
World
North America

Authorities say a six-year-old Utah girl has died after her father accidentally hit her with a golf ball.

Police say the ball struck the girl in the back of the head on Monday morning, while the father and daughter were golfing at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem.

The ball collided with the base of her neck. Lt. Trent Colledge with the Orem Police Department says she was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition. She died from her injuries later that evening.

Colledge said police are investigating but are not planning to pursue charges because it appears to have been a tragic accident.

Police have not released the names of the girl or her father.

Generic golf image
Generic golf image Source: istock.com
More From
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:35
Some wet weather is expected around the rest of the country too.
Severe weather warnings of gales, snow in places across central North Island
2
Researchers say trans and intersex women should compete in a third division, or receive a handicap based on testosterone levels.
Otago researchers say it's unfair for trans women to compete with other women at elite level, call for creation of third division
3
Valentus SlimROAST coffee products.
Warning after Class C amphetamine drug found in diet coffee being sold in NZ
4
Conway responded after being asked for clarification about President Donald Trump's tweets about four Democrats.
'What's your ethnicity?' White House spokesperson Kellyanne Conway under fire for odd question to reporter
5
Aaron Smith passes during the New Zealand All Blacks v Argentina Pumas, won by NZ 57-22. The Rugby Championship. FMG Stadium, Hamilton. Saturday 10 September 2016. © Copyright Photo: Stephen Barker / www.Photosport.nz
Aaron Smith warns Argentina 'Test matches are different' ahead of Rugby Championship
MORE FROM
World
MORE
German's Ursula von der Leyen addresses European Parliament members after being elected as the new European Commission President at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

'I am overwhelmed' - European Commission votes in first woman president
FILE - In this May 8, 2019, file photo a Boeing 737 MAX 8, being built for American Airlines, makes a turn on the runway as it is readied for takeoff on a test flight in Renton, Wash. American Airlines is now removing the Boeing 737 Max from its schedule into early September, about two weeks longer than before. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Man whose family died in Boeing 737 Max crash wants company to 'scrap the jet'

At least 78 dead in Nepal as flooding wreaks havoc in South Asia
Seventeen-year-old murdered and the pictures circulated online.

Images of stabbed teen's corpse remained on Instagram for 24 hours