Six-year-old boy charged after picking flower from lawn at public bus stop in US

A six-year-old boy in the US has appeared in court charged for picking a flower from a lawn at a public bus stop.

The North Carolina boy appeared in the juvenile court on charges of injury to real property after being accused of picking a tulip, WECT News 6.

His lawyer, Julie Boyer, said she gave her young client crayons and a colouring book during the proceedings due to his short attention span.

“A 6-year-old… we’re talking about someone that’s in kindergarten, first grade. They don’t understand the process, they don’t understand what’s going on, they probably don’t even know their address,” Lyana Hunter of the New Hanover County public defender’s office told WECT News 6.

“The earlier that you introduce a child to the criminal justice system, the higher the chances are that they will remain in the criminal justice system.”