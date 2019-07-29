Six-year-old among those killed in California shooting

Three people were killed and 15 wounded when a gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in northern California as the event came to a close on Sunday evening.

Six-year-old Stephen Romero was among those killed, his father said.

“My son had his whole life to live and he was only 6,” Alberto Romero told San Francisco Bay Area news station KNTV. “That’s all I can say.”

The boy’s grandmother, Maribel Romero, told Los Angeles station KABC-TV that she searched several hospitals before learning he had died. She said he was “always kind, happy and, you know, playful.”

A shooter cut through a fence and opened fire on a crowd eating and listening to music at a popular food festival in California, killing three people and wounding about 15 others before police quickly shot him dead, authorities said.

The shooter appeared to randomly target people when fired with a rifle Sunday afternoon, the end of the three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival that attracts more than 100,000 people to the city known as the “Garlic Capital of the World,” Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said.

A law enforcement official said the gunman was identified as Santino William Legan and believed he was 19.The official wasn’t authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday.