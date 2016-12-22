 

'Six white people against us bearded men' - internet star claims he was booted off flight for speaking Arabic

A YouTube star claims to have been hauled off a flight at London's Heathrow Airport after passengers apparently complained he was speaking in Arabic.

YouTube star Adam Saleh, a Muslim American, and a friend were removed from the Delta Air Lines plane at London's Heathrow Airport.
Source: Adam Saleh

Adam Saleh, a Muslim American, posted footage of today's incident on his social media platforms.

"We're getting kicked out because we spoke a different language...Six white people against us bearded men," he says.

Mr Saleh has previously made videos showing him speaking Arabic on planes, and it is not clear what happened in the cabin of the Delta Air Lines plane before he started recording.

He says he was talking with his mother - who does not speak English - on the phone before take-off, before chatting with a friend in Arabic.

The airline said two passengers were removed from the plane after a disturbance in the cabin prompted a number of people to complain and express their discomfort.

They were rebooked on a later flight.

"We take all allegations of discrimination seriously and we are gathering all of the facts before jumping to any conclusion," a statement said.

"Our culture requires treating everyone with respect."

In November a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump was allowed to remain on a flight, despite standing up and going on a bizarre profanity-laced rant before the take-off.

He was later banned from Delta for life. 

The airline has been forced to apologise for not taking the man off the plane after he yelled at fellow passengers.
Source: Facebook/Emma Baum

news

