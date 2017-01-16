 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Six teenagers found dead in garden house, after party

share

Source:

Associated Press

Police in Germany say the bodies of six teenagers have been found dead in a garden house near the southern city of Wuerzburg.

Bavarian police say the owner of the garden in Arnstein, about 75 kilometres east of Frankfurt, found the bodies of his son, daughter and four others, all aged 18 or 19, yesterday morning.

He went there to investigate after failing to reach his children, who held a party at the garden on Saturday night (local time).

Wuerzburg police said in a statement that the circumstances surrounding the deaths still are unclear.

They say there were no immediate indications of a violent crime at the garden house.

Related

UK and Europe

Accidents

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The now 18-time Grand Slam champion thanked his opponent after what will go down as one of the greatest finals in history.

Watch: 'I would have been happy to share it with Rafa' - humble Roger Federer thanks Nadal after Australian Open win

00:24
2
Just 18,000 out of a possible 70,000 are believed to have attended the annual Wellington event.

Wellington a 'ghost town' - Sir Gordon Tietjens slams Sevens weekend

3
1 NEWS

Six teenagers found dead in garden house, after party

01:15
4
Gang boss Aomar Ait Khedache told police his gang still have the $6.05 million engagement ring given to her by Kanye West.

Melted and sold - this is what happened to Kim Kardashian-West's jewels

5
Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison was last seen on Thursday and her family became concerned when she failed to turn up to work.

Family of missing Auckland woman turns to social media to help find their loved one

Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison was last seen on Thursday and her family became concerned when she failed to turn up to work.

Family of missing Auckland woman turns to social media to help find their loved one

There are concerns for Carissa Avison, who has not been seen since Thursday morning in Auckland central.

00:29
The fires have been raging in central and southern Chile, fanned by strong winds, hot temperatures and a prolonged drought.

Chile battles worst wildfire in country's history

The fires have been raging in central and southern Chile, fanned by strong winds, hot temperatures and a prolonged drought.


CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 06: Australian fast bowlers Mitchell Starc (L) and Mitchell Marsh (R) of Australia prepare prior to game two of the One Day International series between Australia and New Zealand at Manuka Oval on December 6, 2016 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Matt King - CA/Cricket Australia/Getty Images)

Eden Park 'a difficult challenge' as Aussies look to overturn nightmare Auckland record

Aussie paceman Mitchell Starc spoke about his side's horror record in New Zealand.

00:29
The now 18-time Grand Slam champion thanked his opponent after what will go down as one of the greatest finals in history.

Watch: 'I would have been happy to share it with Rafa' - humble Roger Federer thanks Nadal after Australian Open win

Federer claimed an 18th career Grand Slam title with a victory over Rafael Nadal in Melbourne.

01:53
A US judge has issued a temporary halt to the deportation of visa holders and refugees stranded at airports following Donald Trump's travel ban.

'President Trump has made me an alien' - Mo Farah blasts new US immigration policy

The double Olympic champion took to Facebook to criticise the new policy restricting entry into the US.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ