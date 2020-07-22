Six prisons locked down in Victoria after officer tests positive for Covid-19

Prisons and a major retailer are the latest to feel the impact of Victoria's second coronavirus wave.

Six prisons across the state are confirmed to be in lockdown after an officer tested positive for Covid-19.

The guard worked at Ravenhall Correctional Facility, which was placed into lockdown along with Hopkins Correctional Centre, Langi Kal Kal, Barwon Prison, Fulham and Loddon.

A Department of Justice and Community Safety spokesperson says the officer had been self-isolating since July 16 after being notified they were a close contact of a positive case.

The news of the prison lockdowns comes as David Jones' Chadstone Store was forced to close yesterday after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

The team member last worked in the store on July 13 and is currently isolating, a David Jones spokesperson said.

A deep clean will be done in the prisons and the department store, and contact tracing is under way for both cases.

Meanwhile, cases in aged care homes continue to grow, with cases linked to St Basil's Homes for the Aged in Fawkner quadrupling to 51 since Monday and 42 cases to Estia Health in Ardeer.

Thirty-one cases are now linked to Glendale Aged Care facility in Werribee and 17 infections have been traced to Embracia Aged Care Moonee Valley in Avondale Heights.

The growing number of cases in both staff and residents at nursing homes comes as three women in their 80s, 90s and one over 100 were confirmed to have died from the virus.

Two of the women were residents of aged care facilities where outbreaks have occurred.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in Victoria is 42 and the national toll is now 126.

The state recorded 374 new cases yesterday, with 3078 cases active and 174 people in hospital, 36 of whom are in intensive care.

At 11.59pm today (1.59am tomorrow NZT), a rule requiring residents of metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire must wear a mask or face covering when leaving home will come into effect.

People in the locked-down areas who do not wear a mask when outside their residence for one of the four allowed reasons could face a $200 (NZD$215) fine.