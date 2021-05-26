Six more Covid-19 cases found in Melbourne's community

Five new Covid-19 cases have been recorded overnight in Melbourne, and one further has emerged today, bringing the total number of community cases to 15.

The new cases come as one of the infected people from the growing coronavirus cluster attended an AFL match on the weekend, prompting a government health warning.

In response to the unfolding outbreak, home gatherings are now limited to five visitors a day and public gatherings restricted to 30 people until at least June 4.

Masks are mandatory indoors for people 12 and over, but can be taken off for eating, drinking and exercise.

Schools and workplaces remain open, as are shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs and existing density limits apply.



The restrictions apply to Greater Melbourne, or people travelling into regional Victoria.

Genomic sequencing shows the outbreak is linked to the case of a Wollert man, who contracted the virus in South Australian quarantine earlier this month.



The man, in his 60s, could be the possible "source case" for the City of Whittlesea outbreak, although a definitive link is yet to be established.



Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia have significantly tightened their borders to Victoria while stopping short of slamming them shut for most travellers, while quarantine-free travel to New Zealand is on pause.