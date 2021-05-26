TODAY |

Six more Covid-19 cases found in Melbourne's community

Source:  1 NEWS

Five new Covid-19 cases have been recorded overnight in Melbourne, and one further has emerged today, bringing the total number of community cases to 15.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One of the positive case went to an AFL game last weekend with 20,000 other spectators. Source: 1 NEWS

The new cases come as one of the infected people from the growing coronavirus cluster attended an AFL match on the weekend, prompting a government health warning.

In response to the unfolding outbreak, home gatherings are now limited to five visitors a day and public gatherings restricted to 30 people until at least June 4.

Masks are mandatory indoors for people 12 and over, but can be taken off for eating, drinking and exercise.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One of the nine cases identified so far attended an Aussie rules game with 23,000 other spectators, 1 NEWS correspondent Andrew Macfarlane reports from Australia. Source: Breakfast

Schools and workplaces remain open, as are shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs and existing density limits apply.

The restrictions apply to Greater Melbourne, or people travelling into regional Victoria.

Genomic sequencing shows the outbreak is linked to the case of a Wollert man, who contracted the virus in South Australian quarantine earlier this month.

The man, in his 60s, could be the possible "source case" for the City of Whittlesea outbreak, although a definitive link is yet to be established.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles and physicist and disease modeller Shaun Hendy want Kiwis to remain vigilant. Source: Breakfast

Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia have significantly tightened their borders to Victoria while stopping short of slamming them shut for most travellers, while quarantine-free travel to New Zealand is on pause. 

AAP contributed to this report.

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:42
Fair Go: Can a shop make you hand back something you bought if they undercharged you?
2
Christchurch toddler trending worldwide for expletive reaction to goat spotted in suburban backyard
3
Ardern won't confirm or deny whether security concerns behind resignation of Chinese MPs
4
How a pervert who planted hidden cameras in Auckland gym changing room became CEO of a crown entity
5
Police appeal for footage of 'dangerous' Mongrel Mob tangi procession on SH2
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Chef turned conspiracy theorist Pete Evans fined for falsely promoting 'miracle cures'
01:43

Concerns Melbourne's Covid cluster will grow after case attended AFL game with 23k spectators
09:28

'We must not be complacent,' NZ experts warn in wake of Melbourne's Covid outbreak
00:30

Auckland Council approves 10-year budget with yearly rates increases