Six more children under four years old have died in Samoa since yesterday as measles crisis rages on

Another six children have died due to measles in the last day, as a severe outbreak continues to spread in Samoa.
All six were under four years old.
It brings the death toll to 39 since the outbreak began; only four of those killed were older than four years old.
Almost 3000 cases have now been reported, including 250 in the last day, the Samoan government confirms.
Since the epidemic broke out, just under 45,000 people have been vaccinated in a major nationwide campaign.
The outbreak has prompted international support, including a team of New Zealand medical staff who flew over to help local doctors.