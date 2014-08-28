Six Kiwis escape serious injury after crash in Sri Lanka

A group of Kiwi tourists in Sri Lanka are counting their lucky stars they aren't seriously injured, after their van collided with a car, according to the Daily News in Sri Lanka.

Six Kiwis were reportedly injured in the crash, after their van collided with a car on the Colombo-Kandy Main Rd at Kalalpitiya, Nittambuwa yesterday.

Sri Lankan news outlet Daily News said three males and three females, all from New Zealand, were taken to Wathupitiwala Hospital.

It's understood that their injuries are not serious.

"The foreigners injured in the accident told me they had prior plans to leave the country this evening," Wathupitiwala Hospital director Dr Sisira Wijesundera told the Daily News.