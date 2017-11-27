Six injured after drunk driver ploughs into pedestrians

An apparently intoxicated man drove a car into pedestrians in northern Germany overnight, injuring six people, police said.

The 29-year-old driver was taken in for questioning after the early-morning incident in the North Sea port town of Cuxhaven, authorities said.

Police spokesman Rainer Brenner said the man being questioned "is of Syrian origin".

Four people were seriously hurt and another two slightly injured. By mid-afternoon, five of the victims - all of them German - had been discharged from hospital.

Police said on Twitter that they are investigating "in all directions" and were still examining whether it was an accident or the man deliberately drove into the group.