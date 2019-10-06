Six elephants drown while trying to save baby from Thai waterfall

Six elephants have drowned while trying to save each other from a waterfall in a national park in Thailand, according to officials.

Officials from Khao Yai National Park found the dead animals at Haew Narok waterfall.

The animals apparently fell into the waterfall and drowned after trying to help a baby elephant.

Two surviving elephants were spotted trying to reach a dead calf, while five other elephants were found dead further down stream, officials said.

Park rangers helped guide the two elephants out of the water and said they will track the two animals' condition throughout the week.

The waterfall is closed off to visitors while park officials remove the animal remains.

Haew Narok waterfall is multi-tier and usually filled with gushing water during rainy season.

Eight animals died in a similar incident at the waterfall in 1992.

The waterfall is the largest in the park which is located 129 kilometres northeast of Bangkok and is known as Hell's Falls.