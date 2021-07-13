TODAY |

Six dead in South Africa riots after jailing of ex-leader Jacob Zuma

Source:  Associated Press

Six people have been killed and 219 arrested amid escalating violence during rioting that broke out following the imprisonment of South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma, police said today.

People were seen looting stores and burning cars. Source: Reuters

The rioting by Zuma’s supporters started in his home region of KwaZulu-Natal province last week and over the weekend it spread to Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city.

Army soldiers will be deployed to help police quell the violence, the South African National Defence Force said.

Police said shops and businesses have been looted and vandalised.

Traffic has been disrupted by rioters barricading major roads with burning tires and trucks, while cars have been attacked.

The violence was triggered last week when Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

He had defied a court order to testify before a state-backed inquiry probing allegations of corruption during his term as president from 2009 to 2018.

The Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court, was hearing Zuma's appeal against the sentence today.

