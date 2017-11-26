Six dead in Pakistan as police clash with Islamist protestors

Six people were killed and another 200 injured overnight as police launched an operation to clear Islamist protesters from an intersection linking the Pakistani capital with the garrison city of Rawalpindi, doctors at local hospitals said.

Supporters of religious groups rally to express solidarity with protesters block main highway in Peshawar, Pakistan. Source: Associated Press

The protest triggered demonstrators to take to the streets of other cities across the country in solidarity, bringing them to a virtual standstill.

Dr. Masood Safdar of Benazir Bhutto Hospital said five civilians arrived dead from bullets wounds.

Dr. Tariq Niazi of the Holy Family Hospital confirmed the death of a young man who was shot in head during the violence at Faizabad intersection and the surrounding area.

Hundreds of police in riot gear had moved in against the supporters of the Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah party yesterday after a deadline expired at midnight (local time).

The police action and reaction from protesters, who had camped out at the venue for the last 20 days, sent scores of injured police and protesters to hospitals with injuries caused by stoning and respiratory problems from tear gas. Hospital officials said near 200 people were injured, most of them police.

News of the police intervention spread quickly, prompting sympathisers in cities round the country to take to the streets in a show of solidarity with the Islamabad protesters.

The situation prompted the country's regulatory body for electronic media to take TV broadcasts off the air.