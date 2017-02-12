 

Six dead and 120 injured after Philippines earthquake

A powerful nighttime earthquake in the southern Philippines killed at least six people and injured more than 120 others, as officials on Saturday combed through cracked buildings looking for more casualties.

Fallen debris from a building are seen Saturday following a powerful nighttime earthquake that rocked Surigao City, Surigao del Norte province in southern Philippines.

Fallen debris from a building are seen Saturday following a powerful nighttime earthquake that rocked Surigao City, Surigao del Norte province in southern Philippines.

Source: Associated Press

The quake, which hit around 3am NZT with a magnitude of 6.5, roused residents from sleep in Surigao del Norte province, sending hundreds to flee their homes.

The quake was centered about 14 kilometres northwest of the provincial capital of Surigao at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres, said Renato Solidum of the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology.

Nearly 100 aftershocks have been felt, officials said.

Evacuation centers accommodated wary residents overnight but many have returned home by Saturday, Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo said, adding officials were continuing to assess the damage in Surigao city and outlying towns.

Patients spend the night outside a hospital after abandoning their rooms following a powerful earthquake that rocked Surigao city, Surigao del Norte province, in the southern Philippines on Saturday.

Patients spend the night outside a hospital after abandoning their rooms following a powerful earthquake that rocked Surigao city, Surigao del Norte province, in the southern Philippines on Saturday.

Source: Associated Press

Solidum said the quake was set off by movement in a segment of the Philippine fault, which sits in the Pacific Ring of Fire where quakes and volcanoes are common.

At least six people were killed, some after being hit by falling debris and concrete walls, provincial disaster-response official Gilbert Gonzales said.

At least 126 others were injured in Surigao city, about 700 kilometres southeast of Manila.

"Rescuers pulled out a man pinned by a collapsed wall in his house but he died and was no longer brought to a hospital," Gonzales said by telephone.

TV footage showed the facade of a number of buildings heavily cracked, their glass windows shattered with canopies and debris falling on parked cars on the street below.

