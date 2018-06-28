Sister of Brisbane girl whose body was found in barrel struggling to cope with her death

The sister of slain Brisbane schoolgirl Larissa Beilby does not want to say goodbye to the teen.

Missing teenager Larissa Beilby Source: Nine / Instagram

Older sister Deanna told mourners gathered at the Lakeview Chapel on Brisbane's northside her heart had been shattered and emotions destroyed after her 16-year-old sister was allegedly murdered by 34-year-old Zlatko Sikorsky.

"You were and will always be the life of our family ... you were too beautiful for this world," she told the private service yesterday.

"This isn't a goodbye Riss, it's a see-you-later. I'll see you again one day and I'll hold you so tight."

Uniformed and plain clothes police were among those who came together to celebrate Larissa's life, after a public memorial in Strathpine on Sunday.

Mourners were seen carrying flowers and one young woman held a hand-painted sign reading "Larissa. RIP baby".

In an off-the-cuff tribute, Larissa's brother Nathan said he had struggled to make sense of his sister's death.

"I wanted this to be natural but there is pretty much nothing natural about it, apart from it shouldn't have happened," he said.

"The person I want to be speaking to is not in the room ... you will never be forgotten."

Flanked by his children, grieving father Peter gave an emotional eulogy.

"I will always miss her so much and I will never stop. So fly high Riss," he said.

Sikorsky is accused of killing the teen and leaving her body in a barrel on the back of a ute he dumped at a Gold Coast housing estate.

He then fled, sparking a huge manhunt, but police caught up with him at a Sunshine Coast unit, where a 28-hour siege unfolded.

He eventually surrendered and was charged with murder, torture, deprivation of liberty and interfering with a corpse. He's also accused of attempting to murder another woman.

The Queensland Police Service has publicly expressed sympathy for the family.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Larissa Beilby today as they prepare to say farewell to her. May she rest in peace," the service said in a tweet yesterday.