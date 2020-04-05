TODAY |

Sirens echo through New York City as firefighters honour medical staff

Source:  Associated Press

Sirens of fire trucks have echoed through the streets of New York as firefighters pay tribute to medical staff on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Fire trucks sounded their sirens outside a hospital to honour health staff. Source: Associated Press

The fire engines lined up outside the Brooklyn Hospital Centre and NYU Langone Hospital yesterday as firefighters stood outside applauding. 

So far, the United States has had 278,568 cases of coronavirus, with more than 7,000 deaths so far. 

Chez Valenta says medical personnel have already started resorting to rubbish bags as protective clothing with supplies running out. Source: 1 NEWS

Similar demonstrations have happened across the world as countries battle the pandemic which infected over 1.1 million worldwide and killed more then 60,000 people. 

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
