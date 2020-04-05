Sirens echo through New York City as firefighters honour medical staff

Sirens of fire trucks have echoed through the streets of New York as firefighters pay tribute to medical staff on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fire engines lined up outside the Brooklyn Hospital Centre and NYU Langone Hospital yesterday as firefighters stood outside applauding.

So far, the United States has had 278,568 cases of coronavirus, with more than 7,000 deaths so far.

