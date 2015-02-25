TODAY |

Sir Stephen Tindall among group of rich people wanting higher taxes to aid Covid-19 recovery

Source:  1 NEWS

A group of the world's richest people are calling on their governments to permanently increase taxes on them to help pay for the economic recovery from Covid-19.

The wealthy group of 84, including the founder of The Warehouse Group and New Zealand's second-richest man Sir Stephen Tindall, have penned a letter demanding "immediate, substantial and permanent" higher taxes "on people like us".

Other signatories include heir to the Disney throne, Abigail Disney, and Richard Curtis, the British screenwriter behind Blackadder, Mr Bean and Love Actually. 

In the letter, the group warns the impact of the Covid-19 crisis will last "for decades" if nothing is done soon.

"It could push half a billion more people into poverty. Hundreds of millions of people will lose their jobs as businesses close, some permanently," the letter reads.

"Our interconnectedness has never been more clear. We must rebalance our world before it is too late. There will not be another chance to get this right."

The group says that, unlike tens of millions of people around the world, they "do not have to worry about losing our jobs, our homes, or our ability to support our families".

"We are not fighting on the frontlines of this emergency and we are much less likely to be its victims.

"So please. Tax us. Tax us. Tax us. It is the right choice. It is the only choice. Humanity is more important than our money."

