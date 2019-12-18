Sir Ron Brierley back before Sydney court on child sex image charges

Disgraced New Zealand businessman Sir Ron Brierley’s case on child sex image charges was back in a Sydney court this morning.

Brierley appeared at the District Court in Sydney’s Dowling Centre via video link, however was sitting off camera, so couldn’t be seen.

The 83-year-old previously pleaded guilty to three separate charges involving child sex abuse material.

Brierley was arrested in 2016 at Sydney Airport as he was about to board a flight to Fiji.

One charge lists him as having 1615 images on a data storage device, although the exact number is being disputed.

Today’s appearance was mainly for administrative purposes, as the exact details of some charges are still being disputed.

Brierley’s lawyer, Lisa-Claire Hutchinson, reaffirmed the guilty plea this morning.

However, she said Brierley’s legal team and the Crown prosecutor needed a formal meeting to agree on the facts of the case.

She told the court the disputes are minimal, and it’s likely the two parties will agree.

Brierley’s case is due to be called again on May 21, with a sentencing date due sometime later this year.

Brierley rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s in the business world, and in 2019 was estimated by the NBR to have a net worth of around $220 million.