TODAY |

Sir David Attenborough calls for people to make environmental New Year’s resolutions

Source:  AAP

Sir David Attenborough has called on all people to make positive changes for the planet in a new year's day message from isolation at his London home.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The documentary maker released a New Year's message from isolation at his London home. Source: BBC

In the address released ahead of his latest natural history series A Perfect Planet, the 94-year-old broadcaster said he had, like so many, spent much of 2020 indoors, away from loved ones and nature.

"It has been a challenging few months for many of us, but the reaction to these extraordinary times has proved that when we work together, there is no limit to what we can accomplish," he said.

"Today we are experiencing environmental change as never before, and the need to take action has never been more urgent."

Sir David said the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow would be "a crucial moment in our history".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Five days ago the environmentalist joined Instagram, and he’s gained over 4 million followers so far. Source: Seven Sharp

"This could be a year for positive change, for ourselves, for our planet and for the wonderful creatures with which we share it," he said.

He urged all people to consider making changes in the interests of restoring the planet.

“As we make our new years' resolutions, let's think about what each of us can do. What positive changes can we make in our own lives?"

The Perfect Planet five-part series was filmed in 31 countries across six continents and features the environmental impact of volcanoes, sunlight, weather, oceans and lastly, humans.

World
Animals
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Waikeria Prison standoff: More than 1000 people sign petition urging protesting inmates get food and water
2
Thousands feel 4.2 magnitude earthquake centred near Wellington
3
Local hapū to watch over dangerous Tauranga waterfall and keep visitors away
4
Second person dies at Rhythm and Vines music festival
5
'Incredibly heartbreaking' - Locals gutted as New Year partygoers trash small Coromandel township
MORE FROM
World
MORE

UK in 'eye of the storm' amid surging new coronavirus cases
00:31

Minneapolis police release body cam footage after fatal shooting

Covid-19 death toll linked to Belgian party for elderly hits 27
00:24

Travellers bombard Victoria border crossings under new Covid-19 rules