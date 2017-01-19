 

A sinking feeling: Huge 25-tonne truck crashes into sinkhole in Georgia

Associated Press

The 25,000kg excavation truck wasn't in the area for a wash, but it may need one after being partially swallowed by a sinkhole in north Georgia.

A sinkhole partially swallowed a truck in a parking lot in Hall County, Georgia.
Source: Associated Press

News outlets report the truck owned by a company based out of Canada fell into the sinkhole Tuesday morning and shut down a side road that runs next to the parking lot of a car wash northeast of Atlanta.

Crews worked throughout the day trying to remove the truck, which had its front wheels sticking in the air.

Hall County Fire Services Captain Zachary Brackett says the truck was carrying 1,600 gallons of water at the time.

Crews emptied the tanks, but they were still unable to lift the truck out of the 10-foot hole Tuesday evening.

Oakwood Public Works department officials say the sinkhole appears to have been caused by an old storm drain that caved in.

