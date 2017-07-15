Sinkhole swallows home leaving a swampy mess in the aftermath

A Florida home was swallowed up by the ground where a previous sinkhole had been stabilised overnight.

Officials in Pasco County say the hole was the size of a small swimming pool when crews arrived in the morning (local time), but it quickly grew to over 60 metres wide and 15 metres deep. By 9:30 am (local time) the home had fallen into the sinkhole.

Kevin Guthrie of the county's emergency management office told reporters the residents weren't home but firefighters rescued their dogs and removed some of their belongings.

He says it was "frightening" to watch the home disappear into the hole.

Property records note a sinkhole confirmed in 2012 as "stabilised."