Sinkhole swallows home leaving a swampy mess in the aftermath

Associated Press

A Florida home was swallowed up by the ground where a previous sinkhole had been stabilised overnight.

The massive sinkhole destroyed two homes and a boat in Pasco County.
Officials in Pasco County say the hole was the size of a small swimming pool when crews arrived in the morning (local time), but it quickly grew to over 60 metres wide and 15 metres deep. By 9:30 am (local time) the home had fallen into the sinkhole.

Kevin Guthrie of the county's emergency management office told reporters the residents weren't home but firefighters rescued their dogs and removed some of their belongings.

He says it was "frightening" to watch the home disappear into the hole.

Property records note a sinkhole confirmed in 2012 as "stabilised."

The home was sold in 2015.

