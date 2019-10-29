Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour in Pittsburgh

The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County says only the driver and one passenger were aboard the bus when it plunged into the hole this morning.

The passenger was taken to a hospital for a minor injury, and the driver was not injured.

The agency tweeted that the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.

Crews work at the scene of a bus that fell into a sinkhole in Pittsburgh. Source: Associated Press

The front of the bus pitched into the air, and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangled over the hole's edge.