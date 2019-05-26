Single-use plastic bags banned in Nepal’s Everest region in effort to reduce climbers' waste

Single-use plastics have been banned in Nepal's Everest region as authorities try to reduce waste left by climbers.

Plastic drinking bottles and plastics of less than 30 microns in width will be banned in the Khumbu Pasang Lhamu province from January 2020, the BBC reports.

The ban "will help keep our region, the Everest and the mountains clean long term," a local official was quoted as saying.

Eleven tonnes of rubbish was recently cleared from Mount Everest by authorities, the BBC reported online.