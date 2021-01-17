Single-use masks becoming an environmental issue in UK - but NZ could help out

Kiwi businesses could soon play a part in helping reduce the serious global plastic pollution crisis added by the amount of discarded single use personal protective equipment (PPE).

Blue face masks have become the symbol of the coronavirus pandemic and although they might help prevent the spread of the killer disease, across the UK the sheer volume of masks end up on streets, parks and even in the ocean.

“It was really stark to see this new pollutant take control of the clean ups that we were doing” Environmentalist Emily Stevenson told 1 News.

The 23-year-old Marine Biologist run’s a litter picking group along a 16 kilometre stretch of the Cornwall coast and since England’s first lockdown in March she’s collected thousands of face masks and plastic gloves. She’s also seen first-hand the impact it’s having on both marine and wildlife.

“I’ve once before found a pile of fox poo on my litter picks and inside was a plastic glove so we know what's happening in the environment but we also know what we can do to tackle it if we put it in the bin it'll stop it from harming wildlife” she said.

British scientists estimate more than 124 thousand tons of unrecyclable masks have been dumped, the equivalent of 10,000 buses has been dumped so far.

“where we've gone wrong from the beginning of plastics is that there are plastic products that aren’t designed with the end of life in consideration and the messaging” Ms Stevenson said.

Perhaps part of the problem is disposable masks are effective, according to the World Health Organisation we should all be wearing one but the trouble is there really isn’t an environmentally friendly option, until now.

Recycling company Terracycle, with 21 offices around the world including New Zealand, is now turning its attention on masks. Europe’s General Manager Laure Cucuron told 1 News the company has been recycling disposable masks used in industrial sites but since the rise of the pandemic its now readapted by encouraging businesses, councils even schools to sponsor their PPE waste boxes.

“They fill the box with single use masks or gloves, the box is then sent back to a central location where they’re quarantined to ensure safety, the waste is aggregated and once there’s enough volume they’re sent to recycling plant for process” Ms Cucuron said.

A process that sees the masks and elastic shredded, the metal melted and reused and the plastic transformed into pellets then into outdoor furniture.