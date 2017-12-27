Singer files sexual assault complaint against President Trump's former campaign manager

A singer and potential congressional candidate says she has filed a sexual assault complaint against President Donald Trump's former campaign manager for hitting her twice on her buttocks during a Washington gathering in November.

Corey Lewandowski, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press

Joy Villa, a Trump backer who wore a Make America Great Again dress at the Grammys this year, says she will meet with detectives in Washington next week about the complaint against Corey Lewandowski.

She told The Associated Press that she was initially reluctant to come forward because she was fearful of any backlash.

She says Mr Lewandowski struck her "extremely hard" even after she told him to stop.