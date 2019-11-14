TODAY |

Singed koala bear rescued from fire-ravaged NSW forest, taken to hospital

Video has emerged of a singed koala, named Kate, who was rescued from a burnt-out area of NSW’s Bellangry State Forest.

A man named Darrel was credited with rescuing the animal, capturing her with a blanket and taking her to the Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie.

On their Facebook page, the hospital posted a video of Kate as she sat forlornly sipping water from a plastic cup.

“Kate has burns to hands, feet, face and full singeing of her body. She arrived very dehydrated and is now in the 5 star service burns ward at the Koala Hospital,” the Facebook post read.

Meanwhile, more residents have been told to leave their homes as Queensland braces for another day of dangerous fire conditions.

There are more than 60 blazes still burning across the state, with firefighters prepared for high temperatures and hot, dry westerly winds today and into the weekend.

Leave now warnings in place for residents of Woodgate and nearby Kinkuna Waters, south of Bundaberg. A third leave now warning has been issued for Thornside, west of Gympie.

The Cobraball fire near Yeppoon in central Queensland continues to worry authorities given the difficult weather conditions expected in coming days.

The blaze, which destroyed 15 of the 16 homes lost in Queensland over the past week, is 90 per cent contained but that could change when high winds arrive.

Temperatures near major fire grounds are expected to soar beyond 30C tomorrow and into the weekend.

AAP contributed to this report.

Kate the koala bear has been taken to the Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie. Source: Koala Hospital, Port Macquarie
