Singapore coronavirus cases spike as second surge of infections hit

Source:  Associated Press

Foreigners working in Singapore's trade-dependent economy and living in crowded dormitories now account for half of the tiny city-state's virus cases after new infections spiked for a third day.

Singapore, once a success story, is now seeing record daily spikes in new cases. Source: 1 NEWS

Its number of coronavirus infections has jumped by 1,167 since Tuesday. While successfully managing its first wave of infections, Singapore overlooked its vast population of foreign workers who live in dormitories that typically house up to 20 men sharing kitchens, toilets and other facilities.

Tens of thousands of the workers from Bangladesh, India and other poorer Asian countries are now quarantined in their dormitories or have been moved to alternative sites to reduce crowding.

The 447 new coronavirus cases raise Singapore's total to 3,699. The health ministry said in a statement late today that the significant rise in cases among foreign workers was expected partly due to ongoing tests at the dormitories.

About a fifth of total cases were detected in one single dormitory.

The city-state of nearly 6 million people imposed a partial lockdown until May 4, and made it mandatory for people to wear masks outside of their homes to curb the virus transmission. Ten people have died so far from the virus.

