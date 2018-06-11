Sikh man becomes first soldier to wear turban during royal Trooping the Colour ceremony

One guardsman stood out at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, England yesterday in honour of Queen Elizabeth.

Coldstream Guards soldier Charanpreet Singh Lall the first to wear a turban during the ceremony at The Royal Horseguards during Trooping The Colour ceremony. Source: Getty

Charanpreet Singh Lall, a 22-year-old Sikh from Leicester, wore a black turban. It marked the first time a member of the Coldstream Guards took part wearing turban — and Lall hoped it wouldn't be the last.

"I hope that people watching, that they will just acknowledge it and that they will look at it as a new change in history," he said.

"I hope that more people like me, not just Sikhs but from other religions and different backgrounds, that they will be encouraged to join the Army."