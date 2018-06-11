 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Sikh man becomes first soldier to wear turban during royal Trooping the Colour ceremony

share

Source:

Associated Press

One guardsman stood out at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, England yesterday in honour of Queen Elizabeth.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: Coldstream Guards soldier Charanpreet Singh Lall the first to wear a turban during the ceremony at The Royal Horseguards during Trooping The Colour ceremony on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Coldstream Guards soldier Charanpreet Singh Lall the first to wear a turban during the ceremony at The Royal Horseguards during Trooping The Colour ceremony.

Source: Getty

Charanpreet Singh Lall, a 22-year-old Sikh from Leicester, wore a black turban. It marked the first time a member of the Coldstream Guards took part wearing turban — and Lall hoped it wouldn't be the last.

"I hope that people watching, that they will just acknowledge it and that they will look at it as a new change in history," he said.

Just three weeks after becoming a royal Meghan Markle joined celebrations marking the Queen’s 92nd birthday.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I hope that more people like me, not just Sikhs but from other religions and different backgrounds, that they will be encouraged to join the Army."

The ceremony involved more than 1000 soldiers and marked the Queen's official birthday.

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

01:46
Just three weeks after becoming a royal Meghan Markle joined celebrations marking the Queen’s 92nd birthday.

Watch: Markle makes first appearance on Buckingham Palace's balcony, rides through the streets in a carriage

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

2

'Brave' neighbour and off-duty cop come to aid of Southland man being savaged by rottweilers

05:01
3

Campaigner condemns sacking of West Coast childcare worker with HIV as 'discrimination' - 'What they didn’t do was look into the facts'

00:15
4
The US boxer dominated Horn to win the WBO welterweight title in Las Vegas.

Jeff Horn's 'excuses' made US boxer Terence Crawford hungrier for WBO welterweight title fight

5
Nurul Shamshul.

Self-described 'farm girl' becomes first NZ beauty contestant in hijab

00:50

Watch: Simon Bridges declares nation is in for a 'snoozefest' with Winston Peters as PM

Mr Peters will take over the reigns as PM for six weeks while Jacinda Ardern is on maternity leave.

G-7 leaders address US President Trump in classic image summing up summit.

Photo: A single photo sums up the mood of weekend's great G-7 divide

A photo released by the German government captures the tension between six G-7 leaders and it's seventh member - Donald Trump.

00:41
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern begins final week at work with baby's due date just days away

Winston Peters will fill-in as Prime Minister with Ms Ardern's baby expected on Sunday.

Survivor NZ recap: Tribes united but players divided, as the merge tests loyalties

With huge prize money on the line, the castaways are playing the game harder than ever.


00:18
The convoy carrying Kim Jong-Un drove through downtown Singapore today.

Kim Jong Un lands in Singapore ahead of summit with Donald Trump

His every move will be followed by 3,000 journalists up until he shakes hands with Trump.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 