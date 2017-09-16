 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


'Significant' arrest made after London 'bucket bomb' blast - more attacks expected

share

Source:

Associated Press

British police made an apparent breakthrough overnight in the race-against-time subway bombing investigation with what they called a "very significant" arrest, but the country remained on a "critical" alert, meaning that another attack is judged imminent.

Brian Moore was two carriages down from the bombed one and says people were in a big panic.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police arrested an 18-year-old man in the port of Dover, the main ferry link to France, and then launched a massive armed search in the southwestern London suburb of Sunbury in which they evacuated residents, established a huge cordon and imposed a no-fly zone above the property being searched.

Police did not say that they had nabbed the man believed to have planted the bomb that partially exploded on a crowded London subway train Friday morning (local time), but Home Secretary Amber Rudd and others said the arrest was of major importance.

The man is being held under the Terrorism Act and has been brought to London for questioning.

Twenty-nine people were injured, including a Kiwi, but it could have been much worse.
Source: 1 NEWS

His identity is a closely guarded secret and police have implored the press not to speculate while the inquiry unfolds. Authorities would not say if they thought the man was trying to flee to France on a Dover ferry.

Hundreds of soldiers patrolled public areas Saturday (local time), freeing up police for the bombing investigation.

Rudd said the country's terror threat level, which was raised Friday night (local time) to the highest possible level, will stay there until the independent Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre is convinced the threat of imminent attack has eased.

The homemade bomb on the rush-hour train only partially detonated, Rudd said it could have been much worse, and there are fears that accomplices may have similar devices.

Police can be seen walking along the tracks following "an incident" at the Parsons Green tube station.
Source: Associated Press

Experts said the bomb could have caused many fatalities if it had functioned properly. Three of the 29 people injured by the blast remained hospitalised Saturday (local time).

The fast-moving inquiry shifted to the pleasant town of Sunbury, where neighbours were ordered to evacuate immediately by police.

Mojgan Jamali, who lives near the house being searched, said police gave her "one minute" to pack.

"I was in my house with my children and there was a knock at the door from the police. They told me to leave. They said 'You have one minute to get out of the house and get away,'" she said. "I just got out. I got my three children and we left the house and the street."

An eyewitness account of what it was like at Parsons Green station when there was an explosion.
Source: BBC

Some neighbours were crying and many said they had no idea when they would be able to return to their homes. Police gave many shelter and food at a nearby sports club.

Police did not reveal details about the search, but the precautions suggested concern that there might be explosives or violent extremists on the property.

The Islamic State group has claimed one of its units planted the bomb.

Related

UK and Europe

04:03
Twenty-nine people were injured, including a Kiwi, but it could have been much worse.

Watch: 'A bit chaotic' - Kiwi stays on bombed London train rather than join rush to get off
00:27
22 people were injured when an improvised bomb exploded aboard a subway train rush hour at a London subway station

London restaurant owner thanks emergency workers with free pizza
00:14
A number of people were injured in the incident at Parsons Green station in London's west.

Police gather outside London tube station following explosion on train
00:10
There have been reports of an explosion at Parsons Green station in West London.

Emergency services rush to London tube station after reports of explosion

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had the people at the media press conference laughing after urging reporters to write, "be Barrett… Taranaki."

'Well go there son don't be frightened' - Hansen gives reporter stick, praises Beauden Barrett's performance

00:20
2
Milner-Skudder scored a double thanks to his NZ teammate Barrett.

Beauden Barrett and Nehe Milner-Skudder combine for outrageous All Blacks try against Boks

00:16
3
The Breakfast presenter had good seats to see last night's pitch invader in action.

Watch: 'So North Shore' – Hilary Barry captures streaker at All Blacks v Springboks

4

Live stream: Q+A

00:20
5
Lima Sopoaga finished off a great play that started with a huge run by Liernert-Brown.

Relentless All Blacks record crushing win over Springboks after sensational attacking onslaught

00:20
Lima Sopoaga finished off a great play that started with a huge run by Liernert-Brown.

Relentless All Blacks record crushing win over Springboks after sensational attacking onslaught

The All Blacks thrashed the Springboks at QBE Stadium 57-0 in Albany.

04:03
Twenty-nine people were injured, including a Kiwi, but it could have been much worse.

Watch: 'A bit chaotic' - Kiwi stays on bombed London train rather than join rush to get off

Brian Moore was two carriages down from the bombed one and says people were in a big panic.

00:58
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

The ABs prop was on a mission after reading a Kiwi scribe's critique. And he didn't miss.

20:24
With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.

Video podcast: Tax, tax, tax and polls - Corin and the 1 NEWS political team break down another big week on the election trail

With polls all over the place this week, the election is closer than ever.


02:00
The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.

Two-thirds of Kiwis agree terminally ill should be allowed to end life with medical help

The data was collected on 1 NEWS' online election tool Vote Compass.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 