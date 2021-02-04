TODAY |

Sigh of relief for Victoria as MIQ worker's close contacts test negative

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews says there have been no new instances of Covid-19 reported in the community since yesterday's case in a hotel quarantine worker.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s forced up to 600 players and officials into isolation. Source: 1 NEWS

Two tests of the man’s family members have come back negative so far.

There are 20 people classed as ‘primary close contacts’, the majority are in touch with health officials, and their results are expected in the near future.

Six-hundred people have been classed as ‘work close contacts’, and they’ve been asked to isolate and get a test.

The last regular wastewater testing for Covid-19 occurred on Tuesday, and results came back negative for the virus.

Andrews says that’s another good sign that they’ve got to this outbreak in good time.

In the wake of the new case, Victorians once again have to limit household gatherings and ramp up mask wearing. 

Officials have reviewed CCTV footage of the hotel to work out how he became infected.

Andrews says if anything, it’s revealed the individual is “a model employee”, who followed Covid-19 protocols.

There’s no confirmation if this case is the UK or SA variant of the virus so far.

World
Australia
Andrew Macfarlane
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Seasonal worker dies in Auckland Covid-19 managed isolation facility
2
Jacinda Ardern reveals what date NZ will celebrate its new Matariki public holiday in 2022
3
New Covid-19 community case in NZ after mother of child with virus tests positive
4
'Couldn't be happier' - Dan and Honor Carter announce baby No.4 on the way
5
Friends of teen recovering from coma after Mongrel Mob coward's punch want to know why
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:45

Australian Open warm-up events called off after quarantine hotel worker contracts Covid-19

Clean air because of Covid-19 lockdowns added heat to warming planet, new study finds

Outlook good for crash victim six months after extremely rare face, double hand transplant
03:43

Kiwi living in Perth helps rescue animals as bushfire rages on — 'You don't run, you help'