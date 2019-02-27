TODAY |

'Sickening crunch' as man finds tooth in plane meal on flight from Wellington

AAP
As Bradley Button neared the end of the rice in his Singapore Airlines meal, there was a sickening crunch.

He spat out what was in his mouth and there it was - a tooth that was not his.

"I threw my guts up," Mr Button told AAP.

"For the rest of the flight I was not well, just the idea of having someone else's body part in my food is not nice."

Mr Button was on his way home to Melbourne from Wellington aboard flight SQ248 yesterday after a short trip visiting a friend, when the stomach-churning incident occurred.

"The flight attendant that attended to me was adamant that she needed to take it away for testing and was trying to tell me that it was a small rock, when it was without a shadow of a doubt a tooth," he said.

"Then I was given a $75 voucher that I could only use on duty free in Singapore Airlines flights."

Mr Button said he talked to the passenger next to him who also thought it was a chipped tooth and has confirmed the story to AAP.

Mr Button took photos which show a small object resembling a molar tooth.

Singapore Airlines has apologised to Mr Button for the experience and the object will be tested in Melbourne.

"We are currently investigating this incident and have sent the object for analysis. Once the results of the analysis are known, we will determine what the most appropriate course of action to take is," a spokesman said in a statement.

"We expect all of our meals to meet a consistently high standard and we are disappointed in this discovery."

Photo of tooth Mr Button says he found in Singapore Airlines meal.
